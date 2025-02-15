Valuable Treasures of Jagannath Temple: Inventory and Land Insights

Left Menu

The inventory of Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' valuables will be conducted post-repair. Previously inventoried in 1978, these valuables' details will follow the Archaeological Survey of India's repairs. Additionally, 60,426.943 acres of temple land are recorded in Odisha, generating significant revenue, with some land acquired for a new university.

The process of inventorying the valuables stored in the 'Ratna Bhandar' at Puri's Jagannath Temple will commence after the ongoing treasury repairs, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan announced to the state assembly on Saturday.

In a detailed response to BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera, the minister confirmed that the 'Ratna Bhandar' was last opened on July 14, 2024, following state-approved guidelines. The repairs, overseen by the Archaeological Survey of India, involve the relocation of treasury ornaments.

Minister Harichandan also highlighted that a comprehensive inventory will only be possible post-repair. Additionally, historical data reveals Shree Jagannath Mahaprabhu Bije, Puri, possesses over 60,426.943 acres across 24 Odisha districts, with significant portions generating revenue for the temple. Part of this land is earmarked for the proposed Vedanta University.

