Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Maha Kumbh Mela Management and Calls for Extension

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, urges the Uttar Pradesh government to extend the Maha Kumbh Mela, accusing the BJP of underreporting attendance and mismanagement. Yadav criticizes the event's digital initiatives and the police system, highlighting failures that counter claims of a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:09 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Maha Kumbh Mela Management and Calls for Extension
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, has called upon the Uttar Pradesh government to consider extending the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, citing concerns about mismanagement and underreported attendance figures. He accused the BJP administration of presenting misleading statistics regarding the number of attendees at the religious gathering.

Yadav claimed that nearly 60 crore people have participated in the event so far, contrary to the government's lower figures. He expressed concerns that international scrutiny might reveal inadequate management, attributing this to the BJP's administrative shortcomings. Elderly attendees, Yadav noted, had been unable to participate fully, prompting his call for extending the Kumbh's duration.

Criticizing the event's digital handling, Yadav highlighted the ineffective use of technology and noted a massive traffic jam as an indicator of the administration's failings. This, he argued, casts doubt over the BJP's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and questions the state's infrastructural capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025