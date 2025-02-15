Left Menu

Spotlight on Star Power: Berlinale Highlights Swinton and Chalamet

British actor Tilda Swinton attends the Berlin Film Festival, despite calls for a boycott, and receives the honorary Golden Bear. The festival also showcases notable films and stars like Rebecca Lenkiewicz's 'Hot Milk,' Timothee Chalamet's insights on Bob Dylan, and the Oscar-nominated 'The Substance.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:29 IST
Spotlight on Star Power: Berlinale Highlights Swinton and Chalamet
Tilda Swinton

British actor Tilda Swinton defied boycott calls related to the war in Gaza, choosing to attend the Berlin Film Festival due to a 'personal moment' decision. Swinton received the honorary Golden Bear award, marking a highlight in her distinguished career.

Alongside Swinton, the festival featured engaging works, including the drama 'Hot Milk,' which challenges its audience with a critical life-and-death question. British director Rebecca Lenkiewicz helmed the film, starring Emma Mackey and Fiona Shaw, making waves with its intensive narrative.

On the sidelines, Timothee Chalamet drew parallels between his role as Bob Dylan and the need to caution against following cult-like figures. Meanwhile, 'The Substance,' a contender for best picture at the Oscars, has shone a spotlight on the horror genre's growing acceptance in serious film circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025