Spotlight on Star Power: Berlinale Highlights Swinton and Chalamet

British actor Tilda Swinton defied boycott calls related to the war in Gaza, choosing to attend the Berlin Film Festival due to a 'personal moment' decision. Swinton received the honorary Golden Bear award, marking a highlight in her distinguished career.

Alongside Swinton, the festival featured engaging works, including the drama 'Hot Milk,' which challenges its audience with a critical life-and-death question. British director Rebecca Lenkiewicz helmed the film, starring Emma Mackey and Fiona Shaw, making waves with its intensive narrative.

On the sidelines, Timothee Chalamet drew parallels between his role as Bob Dylan and the need to caution against following cult-like figures. Meanwhile, 'The Substance,' a contender for best picture at the Oscars, has shone a spotlight on the horror genre's growing acceptance in serious film circles.

