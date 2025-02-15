Tragic End: Groom Dies on Horse During Wedding Procession
A 26-year-old groom named Pradeep Jat collapsed and died on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. A video of the incident surfaced online. The cause of death is suspected to be a heart attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a poignant turn of events, a 26-year-old groom, Pradeep Jat, tragically collapsed and died while on horseback during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, officials reported on Saturday.
The incident, which happened on Friday night, was captured in a video that surfaced on social media, showing Jat in traditional attire becoming unresponsive as he approached the stage.
Efforts by family members and a rush to the district hospital could not save Jat, who was pronounced dead upon arrival, with a heart attack suspected as the cause, as stated by Dr. RB Goyal, the civil surgeon at the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- groom
- horse
- wedding
- collapse
- death
- Madhya Pradesh
- heart attack
- video
- social media
- procession
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Peacock Death Sparks Wildlife Protection Debate
Union Budget 2025: Calls for Reform Amid Rising Concerns from Punjab and Madhya Pradesh
Myanmar Military Escalates Violence Against Civilians, UN Reports Record Death Toll
Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Visit: Forging Economic Ties
Quality Concerns Mar New Madhya Pradesh Flyover Opening