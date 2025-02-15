Tragic End: Groom Dies on Horse During Wedding Procession

In a poignant turn of events, a 26-year-old groom, Pradeep Jat, tragically collapsed and died while on horseback during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident, which happened on Friday night, was captured in a video that surfaced on social media, showing Jat in traditional attire becoming unresponsive as he approached the stage.

Efforts by family members and a rush to the district hospital could not save Jat, who was pronounced dead upon arrival, with a heart attack suspected as the cause, as stated by Dr. RB Goyal, the civil surgeon at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)