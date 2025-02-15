Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela Camp, Destroys Seven Tents

A fire erupted in the storeroom of a camp at the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday evening, engulfing seven tents and destroying stored items like blankets and foodgrains, according to officials.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed the fire started in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh area, quickly consuming seven tents.

The swift response by firefighting teams, reaching the scene within two minutes, successfully contained the blaze. DIG Vaibhav Krishna stated that the fire originated at Luv Kush Seva Mandal's camp around 6:15 PM. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)