Captured Valentines: Global Kisses and Unconventional Love Symbols

Romance was in the air this Valentine's Day, as couples worldwide showcased their love in diverse and imaginative ways. From Paris's Eiffel Tower to park benches in Romania, expressions of affection were bountiful.

In Cologne, Germany, an estimated 500,000 padlocks, known as 'love locks', adorned the Hohenzollern Bridge, each narrating a story of romance through engraved messages. Meanwhile, in Cambodia, villagers showcased their artistic flair by crafting flowers from corn husks.

From flower shops in Hanoi to historical sites in Rome, the celebration of love observed varied traditions and new narratives, underscoring a universal appreciation for affection across different cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)