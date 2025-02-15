Controversy Cancels University Book Fair Amid Exam Season
A book fair at HNB Garhwal University in Uttarakhand was cancelled after objections from the university's students union, citing distractions during exams. Organisers shifted the event but faced scheduling conflicts. The incident spurred protests from students disappointed by the cancellation.
A planned book fair at HNB Garhwal University in Uttarakhand faced abrupt cancellation due to objections from student leaders, according to sources. The event, aiming to promote reading and reduce screen time, was opposed on grounds it would distract students during their ongoing exam season.
Jaswant Singh Rana, student union president, clarified that the objection was not related to specific books on leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, but due to examination interference concerns. The fair was initially relocated, but further scheduling conflicts with an RSS event led to its outright cancellation.
The organiser, Hem Pant, expressed disappointment, asserting the fair's intent was to engage students in reading. Despite disappointment from some students, the university upheld the decision citing exam priorities over cultural distractions.
