Naga Sadhus Pledge for a Cleaner Environment at Maha Kumbh

At the Maha Kumbh, Naga Sadhus vowed to protect the environment by safeguarding rivers and planting trees. The event, organized by Shipra Pathak, stressed the importance of cleanliness for future generations. Concerns were raised about pollution left by pilgrims at the holy site of Mother Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naga Sadhus gathered at the Maha Kumbh to pledge their commitment to environmental sustainability. The event was spearheaded by Shipra Pathak, known as the Water Woman, who emphasized the need for active environmental conservation efforts.

Pathak warned that neglecting environmental protection now could leave future generations deprived of the sacred virtues associated with the Maha Kumbh. She highlighted the negative impact of pollution left by visitors at the sacred riverbanks.

Spiritual leader Sahdevanand Giri called on attendees to uphold the sanctity of Mother Ganga by maintaining cleanliness. Despite some visitors disrespecting the holy grounds, Giri noted the ongoing efforts by officials to keep the area clean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

