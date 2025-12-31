Left Menu

Sadanand Date: Maharashtra's 'Brightest Gem' Ascends to DGP

Sadanand Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer celebrated for his integrity and professionalism, has been appointed as Maharashtra's new Director General of Police. Known for his pivotal role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Date's illustrious career includes leading the NIA and establishing innovative anti-terror measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:33 IST
Sadanand Date, hailed as a 'brightest gem' by veteran cop Julio Ribeiro, has been named as the Maharashtra Director General of Police. Known for his integrity and professionalism, Date's career is decorated with achievements, including a gallantry award for his role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Appointed on Wednesday, the 1990-batch IPS officer succeeds Rashmi Shukla. His tenure in the National Investigation Agency was marked by significant apprehensions, including the arrest of one of the 26/11 masterminds and high-profile gangsters, showcasing his commitment to duty and justice.

Date's legacy includes initiatives like setting up anti-terror cells across Mumbai. His illustrious career spans roles as Joint Commissioner (Crime) and leader of Force One, a specialized commando unit. Returning to Maharashtra, colleagues laud his disciplined service, expressing optimism for his leadership as DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

