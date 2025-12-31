Padikkal's Spectacular Century: A Glimpse of ODI Prospects

In a remarkable display of prowess, Devdutt Padikkal continued his extraordinary run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT), notching his third century of the tournament and equaling Mayank Agarwal's record. Padikkal now stands as joint-third highest century-maker in VHT history. This remarkable feat was achieved during the match against Puducherry at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Padikkal's commanding form has led him to amass 406 runs across four matches, boasting an enviable average of 101.50. His performance positions him as a formidable candidate for inclusion in India's ODI squad facing New Zealand from January 11. Over his 32 appearances in VHT, Padikkal has accumulated a robust 2417 runs, with an impressive average of 92.96 and a strike rate of 94.97.

The Wednesday encounter saw Karnataka dominate after electing to bat, posting a formidable 363/4. Padikkal scored 113 runs off 116 balls, marking his 12th List-A century in his 36th match. Contributions also came from skipper Mayank Agarwal, who scored 132 runs, and Karun Nair with a swift 62*. Meanwhile, Puducherry's attempts fell short, finishing at 296 all out in 50 overs, with Karnataka's Manvanth Kumar L taking three crucial wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)