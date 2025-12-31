Left Menu

China's Xi Jinping Asserts Irreversible Path to Reunification Amid Military Drills

In his New Year's message, President Xi Jinping emphasized China's unstoppable path to reunification with Taiwan. Following military drills around Taiwan, Xi highlighted China's historical anniversaries and urged unity under the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy. Taiwan's defense minister viewed these drills as a threat to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:36 IST
China's Xi Jinping Asserts Irreversible Path to Reunification Amid Military Drills
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a bold New Year's message, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the reunification of Taiwan with China as an 'unstoppable trend of the times,' hours after military drills near Taiwan by the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025.'

Xi highlighted the commemoration of key historical events, such as the 80th anniversary of Chinese victory in wars against Japanese aggression and fascism, as a source of national inspiration. He emphasized that these events help unify the Chinese nation and forge a strong future.

The military exercises, involving various branches of China's military forces, were seen by Taiwan as provocation that threatens regional stability. Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Wellington Koo, expressed concerns about these actions, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025