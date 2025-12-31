China's Xi Jinping Asserts Irreversible Path to Reunification Amid Military Drills
In his New Year's message, President Xi Jinping emphasized China's unstoppable path to reunification with Taiwan. Following military drills around Taiwan, Xi highlighted China's historical anniversaries and urged unity under the 'One Country, Two Systems' policy. Taiwan's defense minister viewed these drills as a threat to regional stability.
In a bold New Year's message, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the reunification of Taiwan with China as an 'unstoppable trend of the times,' hours after military drills near Taiwan by the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025.'
Xi highlighted the commemoration of key historical events, such as the 80th anniversary of Chinese victory in wars against Japanese aggression and fascism, as a source of national inspiration. He emphasized that these events help unify the Chinese nation and forge a strong future.
The military exercises, involving various branches of China's military forces, were seen by Taiwan as provocation that threatens regional stability. Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Wellington Koo, expressed concerns about these actions, emphasizing the need for peace and stability in the area.
