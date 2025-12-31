Delhi's Coldest December Day in Six Years Marks Chilly End to 2025

Delhi shivered through its coldest December day in six years, with temperatures plummeting to a maximum of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, marking a chilly conclusion to 2025.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the temperature drop was the city's lowest since December 31, 2019. The cold snap is expected to continue with potential light rain due to cyclonic circulation in adjacent regions.

Forecasters indicate that the New Year may bring even colder weather as cold winds from the Himalayas move towards the city, potentially lowering temperatures further. Visibility was reduced in parts of Delhi due to shallow fog.