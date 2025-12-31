Left Menu

Delhi's Coldest December Day in Six Years Marks Chilly End to 2025

Delhi experienced its coldest December day in six years as the mercury plunged to a maximum of 14.2°C, notably below seasonal averages. The chilling conditions are expected to persist into the New Year, with a chance of light rain and further temperature drops due to cold northerly winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:35 IST
Delhi's Coldest December Day in Six Years Marks Chilly End to 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi shivered through its coldest December day in six years, with temperatures plummeting to a maximum of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, marking a chilly conclusion to 2025.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the temperature drop was the city's lowest since December 31, 2019. The cold snap is expected to continue with potential light rain due to cyclonic circulation in adjacent regions.

Forecasters indicate that the New Year may bring even colder weather as cold winds from the Himalayas move towards the city, potentially lowering temperatures further. Visibility was reduced in parts of Delhi due to shallow fog.

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025