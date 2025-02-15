Left Menu

Gautam Adani's Spiritual Sojourn to Ajmer Sharif

Industrialist Gautam Adani visited the Ajmer Sharif shrine, offering a 'chadar' and receiving the Global Peace Award. His visit emphasized spiritual values, and a special langar was served by his family. The event concluded with prayers for India's progress and global harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:05 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned industrialist Gautam Adani made a significant visit to Ajmer Sharif's revered 11th-century Sufi shrine on Saturday, alongside his family. He offered a 'chadar' as a mark of respect and devotion.

Adani was honored with the Global Peace Award by Haji Syed Salman Chishty, recognizing his leadership and philanthropic efforts. Chishty praised Adani's alignment with Sufi teachings of love and service to humanity.

The notable visit was marked by a vegetarian langar organized for the devotees, highlighting the family's commitment to charity. The visit concluded with prayers for national progress and global peace, underscoring the importance of spiritual and ethical leadership in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

