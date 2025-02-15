Bong Joon Ho: Echoes of History in Sci-Fi Satire 'Mickey 17'
Director Bong Joon Ho's new film 'Mickey 17' features a demagogic politician inspired by past dictators. Bringing a blend of sci-fi and dark comedy, the film stars Robert Pattinson and explores societal issues reflective of present concerns. Bong, known for 'Parasite', hopes to diversify his genre repertoire.
- Country:
- Germany
At the Berlin Film Festival, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho discussed his film 'Mickey 17', highlighting a character played by Mark Ruffalo that draws parallels with historical dictators. The award-winning director suggests that the politician's character echoes familiar traits seen in many past and present leaders.
Having made Oscar history with 'Parasite', Bong's latest venture, a sci-fi dark comedy, stars Robert Pattinson and delves into class struggle. The movie, adapted from Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey7', poses existential questions as it follows the character Mickey Barnes, who finds himself in a cycle of life and death.
Bong expressed his ambition to tap into various film genres and revealed his apprehension towards musicals. 'Mickey 17', which also features performances by Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun, is slated for a South Korean release on February 28, followed by international screenings from March 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tilda Swinton Opts for Berlin Film Festival Attendance Amid Controversy
Kannada Film 'Vagachipani' to Premiere at Berlin Film Festival
A Tale of Love Across Borders: 'Dreams' at the Berlin Film Festival
Berlin Film Festival: Migrant Welcome Message in 'The Light'
Tilda Swinton Shines with Golden Bear Award at the Berlin Film Festival