Bong Joon Ho: Echoes of History in Sci-Fi Satire 'Mickey 17'

At the Berlin Film Festival, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho discussed his film 'Mickey 17', highlighting a character played by Mark Ruffalo that draws parallels with historical dictators. The award-winning director suggests that the politician's character echoes familiar traits seen in many past and present leaders.

Having made Oscar history with 'Parasite', Bong's latest venture, a sci-fi dark comedy, stars Robert Pattinson and delves into class struggle. The movie, adapted from Edward Ashton's novel 'Mickey7', poses existential questions as it follows the character Mickey Barnes, who finds himself in a cycle of life and death.

Bong expressed his ambition to tap into various film genres and revealed his apprehension towards musicals. 'Mickey 17', which also features performances by Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie, and Steven Yeun, is slated for a South Korean release on February 28, followed by international screenings from March 5.

