Traffic Surge as Devotees Head to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj has caused a significant increase in traffic near the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, with 1,000 vehicles moving hourly towards Prayagraj and 800 returning. Arrangements are in place to manage the flow, although the area sees heightened vehicle activity due to weekend travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the number of vehicles traveling towards the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has surged, prompting officials to remain vigilant, according to statements made on Sunday.

The border at Chakghat sees approximately 1,000 vehicles heading towards Prayagraj and 800 returning every hour, highlighting the mass movement of devotees for the religious event. This dramatic increase aligns with the weekend, noted Sub Divisional Officer of Police Udit Mishra. He assured that although no traffic jams are reported, the administration is not complacent.

With the fair area and Prayagraj city designated as a no-vehicle zone, authorities are maintaining designated holding areas to control the traffic flow. These measures extend to those set up in Maihar, Katni, and Satna districts within Madhya Pradesh, ensuring that the pilgrimage progresses smoothly as the Maha Kumbh continues until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

