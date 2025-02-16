Embracing Diversity: Unity in Hindu Society

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of understanding and embracing the world's diversity, asserting that Hindu society inherently views unity as a form of diversity. He addressed an audience at an RSS program held at SAI ground in Bardhaman.

Bhagwat emphasized the need for unity within Hindu society, stating that challenges persist regardless of the circumstances. He stressed the importance of preparation and organization to face any challenges that may arise.

During the event, Bhagwat pointed out that the idea of a fragmented India is a misconception spread during British rule, underscoring that India was not created by the British. The rally was held after the Calcutta High Court gave its approval, following West Bengal Police's initial denial of permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)