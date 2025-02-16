Left Menu

Embracing Diversity: Unity in Hindu Society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the significance of uniting within Hindu society while respecting global diversity. Speaking at an RSS event in Bardhaman, he highlighted that unity encompasses diversity and addressed historical misconceptions about India's unity introduced by the British.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bardhaman | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:32 IST
Embracing Diversity: Unity in Hindu Society
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the importance of understanding and embracing the world's diversity, asserting that Hindu society inherently views unity as a form of diversity. He addressed an audience at an RSS program held at SAI ground in Bardhaman.

Bhagwat emphasized the need for unity within Hindu society, stating that challenges persist regardless of the circumstances. He stressed the importance of preparation and organization to face any challenges that may arise.

During the event, Bhagwat pointed out that the idea of a fragmented India is a misconception spread during British rule, underscoring that India was not created by the British. The rally was held after the Calcutta High Court gave its approval, following West Bengal Police's initial denial of permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025