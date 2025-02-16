Tragedy Strikes at Nagpur Firecracker Unit: Two Dead in Blast

A fatal explosion claimed the lives of two laborers and injured three others at a firecracker unit in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, according to a senior police official.

The tragic event unfolded at Asian Fireworks, situated within the Kalmeshwar police station limits, approximately 50 kilometers from Nagpur's district headquarters. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The deceased, from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni and Mandla areas, were identified as Munish Madavi, 34, and Bhura Laxman Rajjak, 25. Meanwhile, the injured include Ghanshyam Lokhande and Sohail Shaikh, who are currently hospitalized. The explosion's cause is under investigation, with forensic experts on scene to ascertain details. Safety protocols and protective measures being followed are under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)