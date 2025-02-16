Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Unity in Diversity for Hindu Society

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of uniting Hindu society, which he described as the 'responsible' community in India, and stressed that unity should be seen as a manifestation of diversity. Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, Bhagwat remarked that Hindu society embodies unity in diversity.

He stated, 'Bharatvarsha is not merely a geographical entity with borders that may change. Its essence is preserved in Hindu society, which has thrived through embracing global diversity. This essence is integral to Bharat and predates independence.' Bhagwat underscored how the Hindu societal foundation is built on accepting diversity, encapsulated in the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Reiterating the need for Hindu unity, Bhagwat critiqued historical narratives suggesting disunity instilled by colonial powers, citing Gandhi. He asserted that societal unity is essential for changing a nation's destiny and encouraged individuals to interact directly with the RSS to understand its mission, as misconceptions arise from distance. The Calcutta High Court approved the rally after prior police refusal.

