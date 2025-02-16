Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Unity in Diversity for Hindu Society

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized uniting Hindu society, viewing it as responsible for India. Speaking at an RSS event, he highlighted embracing global diversity and the essence of Bharat's identity. He reiterated the importance of societal unity and encouraged engaging directly with the RSS to further its mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bardhaman | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:55 IST
On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of uniting Hindu society, which he described as the 'responsible' community in India, and stressed that unity should be seen as a manifestation of diversity. Addressing an RSS programme at SAI Ground in Bardhaman, Bhagwat remarked that Hindu society embodies unity in diversity.

He stated, 'Bharatvarsha is not merely a geographical entity with borders that may change. Its essence is preserved in Hindu society, which has thrived through embracing global diversity. This essence is integral to Bharat and predates independence.' Bhagwat underscored how the Hindu societal foundation is built on accepting diversity, encapsulated in the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

Reiterating the need for Hindu unity, Bhagwat critiqued historical narratives suggesting disunity instilled by colonial powers, citing Gandhi. He asserted that societal unity is essential for changing a nation's destiny and encouraged individuals to interact directly with the RSS to understand its mission, as misconceptions arise from distance. The Calcutta High Court approved the rally after prior police refusal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

