Controversial Comedy Shows in Lucknow Cancelled Amid Language Concerns
Comedy shows featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi in Lucknow were cancelled after police denied the No Objection Certificate. The decision followed a request from Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, who raised concerns over inappropriate language directed at women during Bassi's past performances.
- Country:
- India
Two anticipated comedy shows by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in Lucknow were abruptly cancelled after the local police failed to issue the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).
The cancellation came in response to a letter from Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission. Yadav highlighted inappropriate comments made towards women in Bassi's previous shows, prompting her to request the cancellation to prevent potential public unrest.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Radharaman Singh, confirmed that law and order concerns were a key reason for denying approval for the events scheduled at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. Yadav stressed the importance of safeguarding public content consumption by influencing future event assessments to prevent exposure to indecent language.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- comedy
- revenue
- law
- enforcement
- Anubhav Singh Bassi
- cancellation
- police
- NOC
- Lucknow
- language
ALSO READ
Double Murder Suspect Captured After Intense Police Encounter
Five persons killed, several injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Gujarat's Dang district: Police.
Pune Police Crack Down on MPSC Exam Scam
Delhi Police Nab Notorious 'Makora' Gang Member with Deadly Arsenal
Controversy in Bahraich: 90 Madrasas Face Recognition Cancellation Over APAAR ID Compliance