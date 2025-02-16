Controversial Comedy Shows in Lucknow Cancelled Amid Language Concerns

Two anticipated comedy shows by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in Lucknow were abruptly cancelled after the local police failed to issue the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The cancellation came in response to a letter from Aparna Yadav, Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission. Yadav highlighted inappropriate comments made towards women in Bassi's previous shows, prompting her to request the cancellation to prevent potential public unrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Radharaman Singh, confirmed that law and order concerns were a key reason for denying approval for the events scheduled at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan. Yadav stressed the importance of safeguarding public content consumption by influencing future event assessments to prevent exposure to indecent language.

(With inputs from agencies.)