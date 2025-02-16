Left Menu

Governor Anandiben Patel's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel experienced a spiritual awakening after taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Praising local authorities, she highlighted Prayagraj's significance as a spiritual hub. Governor Patel's visit included prayers at key temples and commendations for the well-organized pilgrimage.

Updated: 16-02-2025 21:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel
  • India

During her visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took a significant step into spirituality by immersing herself in the Triveni Sangam as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities.

Her spiritual journey included prayers at prominent religious sites such as the Bada Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop, underscoring the event's profound impact on her.

Expressing admiration for the well-organized pilgrimage experience, Patel hailed the Yogi Adityanath government and local officials for managing the vast influx of global devotees, ensuring a seamless and disciplined spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

