Governor Anandiben Patel's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

During her visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took a significant step into spirituality by immersing herself in the Triveni Sangam as part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh festivities.

Her spiritual journey included prayers at prominent religious sites such as the Bada Hanuman Mandir, Akshayvat, and Saraswati Koop, underscoring the event's profound impact on her.

Expressing admiration for the well-organized pilgrimage experience, Patel hailed the Yogi Adityanath government and local officials for managing the vast influx of global devotees, ensuring a seamless and disciplined spiritual gathering.

