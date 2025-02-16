Amarnath Yatra: Community Kitchens Seek Faster Verification & Better Connectivity

A group of community kitchen operators has urged state authorities to expedite verification processes and improve mobile connectivity, crucial for the smooth operation of services during the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. The Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) raised these demands during a meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

SAYBO President, Rajan Kapoor, led the delegation, emphasizing the need for swift action on verification and connectivity to facilitate operations of 'bhandaras' during the Yatra, typically held in July and August. Ensuring these aspects would significantly ease the execution of community kitchens supporting pilgrims at the cave shrine.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of taking necessary measures to address the concerns. The meeting also saw the presence of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer, Mandeep K Bhandari, which underscores the administration's commitment to resolving these operational hurdles.

