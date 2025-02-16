Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra: Community Kitchens Seek Faster Verification & Better Connectivity

Community kitchen operators, involved in the Amarnath pilgrimage, are pushing for provisional verification and enhanced mobile connectivity. A group from the Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation met with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking solutions to ensure smooth operations during the annual pilgrimage in south Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:12 IST
Amarnath Yatra: Community Kitchens Seek Faster Verification & Better Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of community kitchen operators has urged state authorities to expedite verification processes and improve mobile connectivity, crucial for the smooth operation of services during the annual Amarnath pilgrimage. The Shri Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) raised these demands during a meeting with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.

SAYBO President, Rajan Kapoor, led the delegation, emphasizing the need for swift action on verification and connectivity to facilitate operations of 'bhandaras' during the Yatra, typically held in July and August. Ensuring these aspects would significantly ease the execution of community kitchens supporting pilgrims at the cave shrine.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of taking necessary measures to address the concerns. The meeting also saw the presence of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer, Mandeep K Bhandari, which underscores the administration's commitment to resolving these operational hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025