Marion Cotillard Reflects on Distorted Realities in 'The Ice Tower'

Marion Cotillard discusses how public perception of her image parallels the theme of distortion in her latest film, 'The Ice Tower.'

French actor Marion Cotillard revealed that her public image often feels distorted, much like the reflections captured by the cursed camera in her new film, 'The Ice Tower.' This film, screened at the Berlin Film Festival, is inspired by a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Addressing the media, Cotillard shared her experiences navigating between how she is perceived by the public and her authentic self. She expressed the ongoing struggle of self-perception and the influence of both positive and negative feedback on her sense of identity.

'The Ice Tower,' directed by Lucile Hadzihalilovic, is contending for the Golden Bear prize and reimagines Andersen's 'The Snow Queen' with a 1970s Parisian flair. Cotillard praised the adaptation's metaphorical use of a camera, highlighting its commentary on modern life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

