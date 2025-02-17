Tiger Woods on Golf’s New Horizon: Reunification in Sight

Tiger Woods remains optimistic about a rapid resolution to the current divisions in professional golf. Speaking at the Genesis Invitational, Woods expressed confidence that the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf are close to a pivotal agreement.

The legendary golfer, an influential voice in the negotiations, envisions a reinvigorated sport where top players compete together, capturing fans' interests globally. This comes as Woods grapples with personal loss, mourning the unexpected death of his mother.

With LIV Golf seeking a minority investment role, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan underscores the aim of unifying the tours. As the talks progress, golf enthusiasts anticipate a clearer path for the sport's future.

