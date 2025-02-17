Celeb Backlash: Calls for Responsibility in Content Creation

The controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's statements during the show India's Got Latent has garnered significant public and celebrity attention. Actor Sahil Salathia became the latest voice in the debate, highlighting the significance of responsible content creation at the FDCI India Men's Fashion Weekend.

Speaking to ANI, Salathia remarked on the cultural landscape that often rewards provocative content. He pointed out that creators should be aware of their influence, especially on young audiences, saying, "If you use foul language or rely on clickbait, you inevitably draw views. However, creators need to acknowledge the impact of their content, as many young individuals look up to them."

Salathia's comments also touched on the ethical considerations content creators should adhere to, urging artists to align their environment and the brands they represent with their personal values. He expressed disappointment over the current scenario, hoping for greater accountability, while noting Allahbadia's commendable work in spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)