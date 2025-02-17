Left Menu

Celeb Backlash: Calls for Responsibility in Content Creation

The uproar surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on the YouTube show India's Got Latent has drawn reactions from various celebrities. Actor Sahil Salathia recently weighed in, emphasizing the need for responsibility among content creators, given their influence on young audiences amidst a trend of viral yet questionable content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:21 IST
Celeb Backlash: Calls for Responsibility in Content Creation
Photo/Instagram/@sahilgsalathia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia's statements during the show India's Got Latent has garnered significant public and celebrity attention. Actor Sahil Salathia became the latest voice in the debate, highlighting the significance of responsible content creation at the FDCI India Men's Fashion Weekend.

Speaking to ANI, Salathia remarked on the cultural landscape that often rewards provocative content. He pointed out that creators should be aware of their influence, especially on young audiences, saying, "If you use foul language or rely on clickbait, you inevitably draw views. However, creators need to acknowledge the impact of their content, as many young individuals look up to them."

Salathia's comments also touched on the ethical considerations content creators should adhere to, urging artists to align their environment and the brands they represent with their personal values. He expressed disappointment over the current scenario, hoping for greater accountability, while noting Allahbadia's commendable work in spirituality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025