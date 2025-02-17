Tragic End for Rising Star: South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Dies at 24

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, celebrated for her roles in films such as 'A Brand New Life' and 'The Man From Nowhere', has tragically passed away at the age of 24. A friend, expecting to meet her, discovered her body at her residence in Seoul, prompting police to investigate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While initial police reports suggest no signs of foul play, an examination of the circumstances surrounding her untimely death is underway. Kim, born in 2000 in Seoul, began acting as a child and became one of the youngest talents showcased at Cannes for her performance in 'A Brand New Life'.

Her filmography includes notable works such as 'The Neighbor' (2012), 'A Girl at My Door' (2014), 'Snowy Road' (2015), 'The Villagers' (2018), and more recently, the TV series 'Mirror of the Witch' (2016) and 'Bloodhounds' (2023). She garnered critical acclaim, earning awards for her roles in various productions.

In 2022, Kim faced legal issues after crashing her car into a guardrail and a transformer under the influence of alcohol, cutting electricity to 57 stores. She was fined 20 million won for the incident, reported Yonhap and The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

