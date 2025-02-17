Syria's once-vibrant heritage sites, such as Palmyra and Crac des Chevaliers, stand as poignant reminders of the nation's rich cultural past. Experts are returning to these war-torn locations, laying plans to restore them with the hope of rejuvenating tourism and propelling Syria's faltering economy forward.

Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage location, previously drew tourists from around the globe, serving as a key Silk Road hub. Mirroring broader cultural fortunes, its structures suffered extensive damage during Syria's civil conflict. Soviet and current Syrian forces' military engagements have altered main sights, raising significant restoration challenges.

The Dead Cities and Crac des Chevaliers face similar dilemmas of vandalism and natural disaster impacts. These preserved epochs of history, now punctuated by looting, scattered ruins, and tactical repurposing, present both a solemn picture of past glories and a beacon for revised heritage conservation priorities within the international community.

