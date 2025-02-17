Pope Francis' Health Update: Peaceful Night Amid Treatment
Pope Francis has been hospitalized for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, suffering from bronchitis, spent a peaceful night, according to Italy's ANSA news agency. He was admitted on Friday morning for treatment.
Italy's ANSA news agency has reported that Pope Francis, who is undergoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection, experienced a restful night in the hospital.
The 88-year-old Pope has been battling bronchitis for more than a week. He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital last Friday morning for necessary medical attention.
Efforts to ensure the pontiff swiftly recovers continue, with specialists closely monitoring his condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
