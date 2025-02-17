Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Update: Peaceful Night Amid Treatment

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The 88-year-old pontiff, suffering from bronchitis, spent a peaceful night, according to Italy's ANSA news agency. He was admitted on Friday morning for treatment.

