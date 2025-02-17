Pope Francis' Health Update: Peaceful Night Amid Treatment

Italy's ANSA news agency has reported that Pope Francis, who is undergoing treatment for a respiratory tract infection, experienced a restful night in the hospital.

The 88-year-old Pope has been battling bronchitis for more than a week. He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital last Friday morning for necessary medical attention.

Efforts to ensure the pontiff swiftly recovers continue, with specialists closely monitoring his condition.

