Kate Winslet's Bold Leap into Directing

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet is poised to make her directorial debut with 'Goodbye June', a contemporary family drama set to stream on Netflix. The film also sees Winslet in roles as both producer and star alongside accomplished actors such as Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Spall, and Helen Mirren.

'Goodbye June', penned by Winslet's son, Joe Anders, is set in modern-day England and delves into the lives of siblings who come together in challenging circumstances. Production is expected to commence in the UK later this year, adding to anticipation surrounding the film.

Winslet, celebrated for her performances in iconic films like 'Titanic', 'The Reader', and 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', previously demonstrated her behind-the-scenes talents as both producer and lead in Ellen Kuras's 'Lee', a biopic of American photographer Lee Miller.

