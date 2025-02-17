Left Menu

Pope Francis Hospitalized: A Community United in Prayer

Pope Francis, aged 88, is undergoing treatment for bronchitis at Rome's Gemelli hospital. Unable to perform his usual duties, including a special mass and a Cinecitta visit, the Vatican confirms he will stay hospitalized as needed. He thanked supporters for their prayers and support.

Updated: 17-02-2025 13:40 IST
Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in the hospital as he continues to receive treatment for a respiratory infection, according to an Italian news agency. The 88-year-old pontiff has been suffering from bronchitis and is currently admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will remain hospitalized as long as necessary, with expectations that he won't be discharged until mid-week. The Pope's illness has forced him to skip several engagements, including a special jubilee year mass and a visit to Cinecitta film studios.

Despite his absence from St Peter's Square, Pope Francis expressed gratitude via social media for the affection, prayers, and support he has received from the faithful during these challenging days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

