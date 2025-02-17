Pope Francis Hospitalized: Update on Pontiff's Health Condition

VATICAN CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, currently undergoing treatment for bronchitis, had a restful night in the hospital according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The 88-year-old Pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday and will remain there as long as necessary, said the Vatican.

Sources report that Francis is not likely to be discharged until midweek. His hospitalization has meant the cancellation of several public appearances, including his usual Sunday prayer in St Peter's Square and a special mass for artists.

Pope Francis also had to cancel a planned visit to Rome's Cinecitta film studios. On Sunday, expressing his appreciation amid his health struggles, he wrote on social media: "Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days."

(With inputs from agencies.)