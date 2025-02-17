Left Menu

Pope Francis Hospitalized: Update on Pontiff's Health Condition

Pope Francis, suffering from bronchitis, is being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The pontiff's hospital stay is expected to last until midweek, affecting his usual public appearances and scheduled events. He expressed gratitude for the public's support during his recovery via social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:43 IST
Pope Francis Hospitalized: Update on Pontiff's Health Condition
Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, currently undergoing treatment for bronchitis, had a restful night in the hospital according to the Italian news agency ANSA. The 88-year-old Pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday and will remain there as long as necessary, said the Vatican.

Sources report that Francis is not likely to be discharged until midweek. His hospitalization has meant the cancellation of several public appearances, including his usual Sunday prayer in St Peter's Square and a special mass for artists.

Pope Francis also had to cancel a planned visit to Rome's Cinecitta film studios. On Sunday, expressing his appreciation amid his health struggles, he wrote on social media: "Thank you for the affection, prayer and closeness with which you accompany me in these days."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025