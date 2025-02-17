Left Menu

Spiritual Gathering Marks Inauguration of Charitable Hospital at Sant Samagam

The 45th Das Dharm Sant Samagam, led by Sant Shri Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj, featured a Kalash Yatra with 11000 women and laid the foundation for a free hospital. Notable figures attended, and the event emphasized unity, purity, and charity, providing medical and educational support to the needy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:19 IST
Spiritual Gathering Marks Inauguration of Charitable Hospital at Sant Samagam
  • Country:
  • United States

The 45th Das Dharm Sant Samagam, an annual spiritual gathering, concluded with notable events at Sachkhand Nanak Dham. Led by Sant Shri Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj, the three-day program drew thousands of devotees, including key figures from various sectors and spiritual leaders.

A highlight of the event was the Kalash Yatra, involving approximately 11,000 married women, symbolizing unity and spiritual commitment. The first day saw the laying of a foundation stone for a multi-specialty hospital aimed at providing free medical services to the underprivileged, underlining the gathering's philanthropic focus.

Speakers emphasized the importance of spiritual purity and social unity, highlighting Sanatan beliefs. Free medical camps and educational initiatives enriched the event, aligning with its charitable mission. Patrons ensured comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and security, enhancing the event's positive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025