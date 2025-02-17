Spiritual Gathering Marks Inauguration of Charitable Hospital at Sant Samagam

The 45th Das Dharm Sant Samagam, an annual spiritual gathering, concluded with notable events at Sachkhand Nanak Dham. Led by Sant Shri Trilochan Das Ji Maharaj, the three-day program drew thousands of devotees, including key figures from various sectors and spiritual leaders.

A highlight of the event was the Kalash Yatra, involving approximately 11,000 married women, symbolizing unity and spiritual commitment. The first day saw the laying of a foundation stone for a multi-specialty hospital aimed at providing free medical services to the underprivileged, underlining the gathering's philanthropic focus.

Speakers emphasized the importance of spiritual purity and social unity, highlighting Sanatan beliefs. Free medical camps and educational initiatives enriched the event, aligning with its charitable mission. Patrons ensured comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and security, enhancing the event's positive impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)