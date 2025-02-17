Left Menu

NCW Reschedules Hearings Amid India's Got Latent Controversy

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has rescheduled hearings for several personalities involved in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. Amid concerns for personal safety and logistical challenges, new dates have been issued. The controversy arose from offensive remarks on the show, prompting widespread public outrage and formal complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:25 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has announced new hearing dates for individuals involved in the 'India's Got Latent' show controversy after the original summons saw several key figures absent. Citing concerns over personal safety and logistic difficulties, the NCW has adjusted the schedule to accommodate those summoned.

Prominent personalities such as Ranveer Allahbadia, who reported receiving death threats, Apoorva Mukhija, who expressed fears for her safety, and Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, have communicated their circumstances to the Commission. In response, NCW has rescheduled hearings for various dates in March to ensure their attendance.

The controversy centers around derogatory comments made during the show by Allahbadia and others, which have been condemned by the NCW and sparked public backlash. A formal complaint has also been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against the show's improper language and offensive content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

