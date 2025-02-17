NCW Reschedules Hearings Amid India's Got Latent Controversy

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has announced new hearing dates for individuals involved in the 'India's Got Latent' show controversy after the original summons saw several key figures absent. Citing concerns over personal safety and logistic difficulties, the NCW has adjusted the schedule to accommodate those summoned.

Prominent personalities such as Ranveer Allahbadia, who reported receiving death threats, Apoorva Mukhija, who expressed fears for her safety, and Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, have communicated their circumstances to the Commission. In response, NCW has rescheduled hearings for various dates in March to ensure their attendance.

The controversy centers around derogatory comments made during the show by Allahbadia and others, which have been condemned by the NCW and sparked public backlash. A formal complaint has also been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against the show's improper language and offensive content.

