Maharashtra Cyber Refuses Virtual Statement Request in Controversial Web Show Case

Maharashtra Cyber has denied comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement virtually in a case tied to controversial remarks on his YouTube show. Raina, currently in the US, must appear in person on February 18. Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also faces in-person inquiries for his role in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:37 IST
Maharashtra Cyber Refuses Virtual Statement Request in Controversial Web Show Case
Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cyber, the division responsible for cyber and information security, has declined a request from comedian Samay Raina to record his statement virtually concerning a case linked to his YouTube show. Raina is expected to appear before the agency on February 18, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The investigation stems from remarks made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on Raina’s web show 'India’s Got Latent', which sparked significant controversy. Despite being abroad for shows, Raina's request for a video-conference statement was not approved by Maharashtra Cyber, and he was asked to be present physically.

Similarly, the Mumbai police had previously demanded Raina appear for an inquiry and rejected Allahbadia's request for a residency statement recording. Both the Mumbai and Assam police, along with Maharashtra Cyber, are actively pursuing statements from at least 50 individuals involved in the show to further the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

