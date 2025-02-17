Left Menu

Chaos and Comedy Unleashed in 'Dupahiya': A Small-Town Adventure

Actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora star in a new series, 'Dupahiya', set to premiere on Prime Video. The story, directed by Sonam Nair, unfolds in a village celebrating 25 crime-free years until a stolen motorbike turns things upside down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:50 IST
Poster of Dupahiya (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Bhuvan Arora are set to bring their talents to 'Dupahiya', a fresh series premiering on Prime Video. The series, crafted by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani of Bombay Film Cartel, is directed by Sonam Nair with its plot penned by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, the series captures the chaos following the theft of a prized motorbike right before the villagers celebrate 25 years without crime. The stolen bike jeopardizes more than just a jubilee trophy and wedding; it threatens the pride of the village itself, initiating a wild adventure to retrieve it before time runs out.

Director Sonam Nair describes the project as a celebration of humour and small-town life quirks. With a cast that brings warmth and energy to their roles, Nair expressed immense pride in the series, hoping audiences worldwide will appreciate its launch on March 7 on Prime Video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

