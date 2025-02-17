Left Menu

Hindu College Celebrates 126th Founder's Day with Acknowledgment of Legacy and Innovation

Delhi University's Hindu College celebrated its 126th Founder's Day, highlighting its legacy in education and innovation. The event featured speeches from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, and recognized significant contributions to academia, skill development, and entrepreneurship.

Delhi University's Hindu College marked its 126th Founder's Day with a celebration of its educational and innovative legacy. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the institution for its pioneering spirit in academia and social impact.

The event paid homage to late Krishna Dass Gurwale and featured remarks from DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Principal Anju Srivastava. Speakers commended Hindu College's role in shaping future leaders and its initiatives in empowering internally displaced women through skill training programs.

Prominent contributors to the college were honored, and a new library was inaugurated. Prizes were awarded to academic achievers, with celebrations concluding in a cultural program showcasing student talent.

