Temple Economy: India's Largest Economic Activity Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the significance of India's Rs 6 lakh crore temple economy at the International Temples Convention & Expo. Emphasizing the economic and cultural impact, Naidu also announced plans for temple governance, global collaboration, and new temple establishments under Prime Minister Modi's vision.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the significance of India's temple economy, valued at Rs 6 lakh crore, as the nation's largest economic activity, during the International Temples Convention & Expo (ITCX).
He emphasized year-round temple-related activities and stressed the importance of aligning donations with devotees' aspirations.
Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat–2047 vision, Naidu acknowledged the role of technology while asserting that it can't replace God, highlighted plans for building new temples, and advocated a Public-Private-People Partnership to improve living standards.
