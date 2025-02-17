Cultural Revival Fuels Economic Growth in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the dual benefits of cultural revival and economic growth during the Maha Kumbh. Highlighting substantial investments and infrastructural developments, he underlined the massive turnout of devotees and financial gains as testaments to India's spiritual and economic strength.
In a speech on February 17, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the symbiotic relationship between cultural preservation and economic prosperity, pointing to the Maha Kumbh as a key example.
During a 'Dialogue with Young Entrepreneurs' event, Adityanath narrated how cities like Ayodhya and Varanasi have witnessed cultural resurgence and economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. These developments have attracted millions of devotees, thereby boosting local economies.
Adityanath underlined the massive investment returns, stating that Rs 7,500 crore investment had facilitated economic activities worth Rs 3–3.5 lakh crore. He invited entrepreneurs to witness firsthand the convergence of faith and economy at key pilgrimage sites.
