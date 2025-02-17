Left Menu

Divine Waters: Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Symphony

The Maha Kumbh continues to attract millions of devotees, surpassing 54.31 crore since January 13. Notable figures, including political leaders and dignitaries, joined the sacred ritual on Monday. The event highlights India's rich cultural traditions, with efficient administration ensuring a smooth experience for the massive gathering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:41 IST
Divine Waters: Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Symphony
  • Country:
  • India

The unwavering spiritual fervor observed at the Maha Kumbh saw over 1.35 crore devotees immerse themselves in the sanctified waters of the Sangam by 8 PM on Monday.

Mela administration reports illuminate that since January 13, the number of devout pilgrims partaking in the ritual bathing has exceeded 54.31 crore. Alongside ordinary devotees, many noteworthy political figures and dignitaries participated in the event.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the sacred ceremony, calling it a divine blessing. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the Kumbh as an exemplary showcase of India's rich traditions. The efficient management of the vast gathering has been widely appreciated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025