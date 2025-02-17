Divine Waters: Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Symphony

The unwavering spiritual fervor observed at the Maha Kumbh saw over 1.35 crore devotees immerse themselves in the sanctified waters of the Sangam by 8 PM on Monday.

Mela administration reports illuminate that since January 13, the number of devout pilgrims partaking in the ritual bathing has exceeded 54.31 crore. Alongside ordinary devotees, many noteworthy political figures and dignitaries participated in the event.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the sacred ceremony, calling it a divine blessing. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the Kumbh as an exemplary showcase of India's rich traditions. The efficient management of the vast gathering has been widely appreciated.

(With inputs from agencies.)