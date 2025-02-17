Divine Waters: Maha Kumbh's Spiritual Symphony
The Maha Kumbh continues to attract millions of devotees, surpassing 54.31 crore since January 13. Notable figures, including political leaders and dignitaries, joined the sacred ritual on Monday. The event highlights India's rich cultural traditions, with efficient administration ensuring a smooth experience for the massive gathering.
- Country:
- India
The unwavering spiritual fervor observed at the Maha Kumbh saw over 1.35 crore devotees immerse themselves in the sanctified waters of the Sangam by 8 PM on Monday.
Mela administration reports illuminate that since January 13, the number of devout pilgrims partaking in the ritual bathing has exceeded 54.31 crore. Alongside ordinary devotees, many noteworthy political figures and dignitaries participated in the event.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed gratitude for the opportunity to partake in the sacred ceremony, calling it a divine blessing. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the Kumbh as an exemplary showcase of India's rich traditions. The efficient management of the vast gathering has been widely appreciated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha Kumbh
- spirituality
- devotees
- holy dip
- Sangam
- India
- culture
- political leaders
- rituals
- traditions
ALSO READ
India Clinches Series Win: Chakravarthy & Sharma Shine
India Clinches Series Victory Over England with Phenomenal Match in Mumbai
'Love Unites' Concert Bridges Musical Cultures at Maha Kumbh
India Triumphs Over England in Epic T20I Finale
Historic Budget 2025-26: A New Direction for India's Development