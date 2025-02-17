Left Menu

Maha Kumbh's Sustainable Waste Vision: A Global Model

The Maha Kumbh management has implemented a robust waste management system, treating wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets daily to avoid river discharge. With state-of-the-art hygiene technologies and infrastructure, it serves as a global model for sustainable practices at large-scale events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh management authorities have announced a significant environmental initiative by successfully treating wastewater from over 1.5 lakh toilets each day, ensuring zero discharge into the river. This initiative is part of a broader waste management program designed to support the millions of daily visitors while safeguarding the environment.

Spearheaded by the Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana, the program reflects the clean Maha Kumbh vision inspired by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Despite an influx of over 52 crore pilgrims, the event maintains a garbage-free, plastic-free environment, setting a benchmark for future religious gatherings worldwide.

The introduction of cutting-edge technologies, like QR code monitoring, jet spray cleaning, and eco-friendly solutions, has been pivotal. Additionally, a robust infrastructure including 120 hopper tipper trucks, 40 compactors, and 94 suction machines underpins daily operations. Post-event efforts will focus on sustainable waste disposal and site restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

