Controversy Unfolds at Kerala's Thrithala Fest Over Hamas Leader Images

A cultural procession in Kerala's Palakkad district has ignited a firestorm of criticism for featuring images of Hamas leaders during the annual Thrithala Fest. The display, part of a Sunday event, was notably criticized on social media platforms, as it triggered debates over its implications and intentions.

The event's organizers, facing scrutiny, asserted that the festival is a secular celebration devoid of religious connections, while Congress leader VT Balram condemned media narratives framing the fest as a communal issue. Balram further criticized the Sangh Parivar for purportedly exploiting the situation in their alleged anti-Muslim agenda.

The BJP has demanded legal action, labeling the incident as a shockingly political maneuver. Police noted the incident's occurrence under their jurisdiction but have yet to receive any official complaints. The fest continues to draw focus onto Kerala's internal political and communal dynamics.

