Controversy Unfolds at Kerala's Thrithala Fest Over Hamas Leader Images

A cultural fest in Kerala's Thrithala sparked controversy after displaying images of Hamas leaders. Criticism emerged on social media, with allegations of religious links and political motivations. Congress leader VT Balram accused the media of targeting the Muslim community, while the BJP demanded legal action against the event's organizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cultural procession in Kerala's Palakkad district has ignited a firestorm of criticism for featuring images of Hamas leaders during the annual Thrithala Fest. The display, part of a Sunday event, was notably criticized on social media platforms, as it triggered debates over its implications and intentions.

The event's organizers, facing scrutiny, asserted that the festival is a secular celebration devoid of religious connections, while Congress leader VT Balram condemned media narratives framing the fest as a communal issue. Balram further criticized the Sangh Parivar for purportedly exploiting the situation in their alleged anti-Muslim agenda.

The BJP has demanded legal action, labeling the incident as a shockingly political maneuver. Police noted the incident's occurrence under their jurisdiction but have yet to receive any official complaints. The fest continues to draw focus onto Kerala's internal political and communal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

