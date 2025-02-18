Left Menu

Goa Gears Up for Vibrant Annual Carnival Celebration

The annual Goa Carnival begins on February 28, featuring vibrant float parades across the state. King Momo, the mythical leader of the parade, is Cleeven Mathew Fernandes. Events will take place in various locations, beginning with a grand parade in Porvorim, and wrapping up on March 4 in North Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:57 IST
Goa Gears Up for Vibrant Annual Carnival Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant tradition of the Goa Carnival is set to kick off on February 28, with an array of colorful float parades sprawling across the coastal state. As announced by the tourism department, the event will see Cleeven Mathew Fernandes take the symbolic role of 'King Momo', the jovial leader of the carnival festivities.

Hailing from Benaulim in South Goa, Fernandes emerged as the selected applicant among four, following a meticulous screening process. The grand curtain-raiser will be staged in Porvorim, North Goa, with the main float parade in Panaji, flagged off by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 1.

Subsequent float parades are scheduled, sweeping through Margao on March 2, Vasco on March 3, and culminating in Mapusa and Morjim on March 4. This year's carnival is poised to attract hordes of tourists and locals alike, promising a lively showcase of Goa's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025