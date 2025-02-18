Goa Gears Up for Vibrant Annual Carnival Celebration
The annual Goa Carnival begins on February 28, featuring vibrant float parades across the state. King Momo, the mythical leader of the parade, is Cleeven Mathew Fernandes. Events will take place in various locations, beginning with a grand parade in Porvorim, and wrapping up on March 4 in North Goa.
The vibrant tradition of the Goa Carnival is set to kick off on February 28, with an array of colorful float parades sprawling across the coastal state. As announced by the tourism department, the event will see Cleeven Mathew Fernandes take the symbolic role of 'King Momo', the jovial leader of the carnival festivities.
Hailing from Benaulim in South Goa, Fernandes emerged as the selected applicant among four, following a meticulous screening process. The grand curtain-raiser will be staged in Porvorim, North Goa, with the main float parade in Panaji, flagged off by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 1.
Subsequent float parades are scheduled, sweeping through Margao on March 2, Vasco on March 3, and culminating in Mapusa and Morjim on March 4. This year's carnival is poised to attract hordes of tourists and locals alike, promising a lively showcase of Goa's rich cultural tapestry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
