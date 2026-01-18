Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Tourism Surge: Indian Visitors Lead the Way

In 2025, Sri Lanka welcomed 2.3 million tourists, with India as the top source, contributing 531,511 visitors. The country's tourism grew by over 15%, solidifying its appeal as a destination. Europe and the Asia Pacific provided 92.7% of arrivals, establishing Sri Lanka as a favored winter sun destination.

  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka experienced a tourism boom in 2025, attracting 2.3 million visitors, with Indian tourists making up the largest group, according to data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

India proved to be the leading source with 531,511 arrivals, showcasing a significant year-on-year growth of over 114,000 visitors, and marking a substantial 15% increase from the previous year. The UK ranked second, contributing 21,277 visitors.

In December alone, the country witnessed its highest monthly arrivals at 258,928, highlighting its reputation as a sought-after vacation destination. With the Asia Pacific and Europe generating 92.7% of entries, Sri Lanka reaffirms its status as a prime winter sun hotspot.

