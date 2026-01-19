Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Sees Landmark Year with 1.35 Million Visitors in 2025

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced a significant milestone, witnessing a 6% increase in overnight visitors in 2025, reaching a total of 1.35 million. This growth was largely attributable to strong performance from key markets, including India, China, and the United Kingdom.

Data released shows substantial growth among Indian visitors, who increased by 14% year-on-year. Other noteworthy increases from markets benefiting from expanded direct flight connectivity include Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

RAKTDA CEO Phillipa Harrison highlighted 2025 as a landmark year, emphasizing plans to enhance tourism offerings through global partnerships and infrastructure development, with a keen focus on sustainable growth by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)