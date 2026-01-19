Left Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Sees Landmark Year with 1.35 Million Visitors in 2025

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority reported a 6% growth in overnight visitors in 2025, totaling 1.35 million. Notable visitor growth was driven by direct flights and increased arrivals from key markets like India and China. The emirate aims for sustainable tourism growth by 2030.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced a significant milestone, witnessing a 6% increase in overnight visitors in 2025, reaching a total of 1.35 million. This growth was largely attributable to strong performance from key markets, including India, China, and the United Kingdom.

Data released shows substantial growth among Indian visitors, who increased by 14% year-on-year. Other noteworthy increases from markets benefiting from expanded direct flight connectivity include Romania, Poland, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

RAKTDA CEO Phillipa Harrison highlighted 2025 as a landmark year, emphasizing plans to enhance tourism offerings through global partnerships and infrastructure development, with a keen focus on sustainable growth by 2030.

