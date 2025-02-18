Congress Dismisses Controversy: Tharoor's Praise for Kerala's Growth a Closed Chapter

The Congress party addressed the controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's article praising Kerala's entrepreneurial progress, categorizing it as a resolved issue. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal announced this decision, stating that Tharoor would reconsider his position if factual data were presented.

Despite the national leadership's declaration, the Congress party in Kerala maintains a strong stance against the claims of the Left government, accusing it of manipulating growth data for a public relations agenda.

The controversy unfolded as Tharoor faced criticism from party members in Kerala for highlighting the state's innovation-driven growth, which he clarified was free of political undertones, aiming instead to spotlight development in entrepreneurship.

