Congress Dismisses Controversy: Tharoor's Praise for Kerala's Growth a Closed Chapter
The Congress party has declared the controversy concerning Shashi Tharoor's article, which praised Kerala's entrepreneurial progress under the Left government, as resolved. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal noted discussions with Tharoor, while accusations of data manipulation by the Left government persist from within the state Congress ranks.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party addressed the controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's article praising Kerala's entrepreneurial progress, categorizing it as a resolved issue. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal announced this decision, stating that Tharoor would reconsider his position if factual data were presented.
Despite the national leadership's declaration, the Congress party in Kerala maintains a strong stance against the claims of the Left government, accusing it of manipulating growth data for a public relations agenda.
The controversy unfolded as Tharoor faced criticism from party members in Kerala for highlighting the state's innovation-driven growth, which he clarified was free of political undertones, aiming instead to spotlight development in entrepreneurship.
(With inputs from agencies.)