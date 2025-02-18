Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Mela Schedule Unchanged Amid Rumors, Says Prayagraj DM

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Mandar dismissed rumors of extending the Maha Kumbh Mela, confirming that its schedule will remain unchanged, based on religious 'muhurats'. The administration ensures smooth arrangements for devotees, with no railway station closures affecting board exams. Official sources are urged for accurate information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Mandar, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, has dismissed circulating rumors about extending the Maha Kumbh Mela due to large crowds. The event will proceed according to the predetermined schedule set by religious 'muhurats', concluding on February 26.

Following directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration is committed to ensuring seamless travel and arrangements for devotees. Mandar specified that there is no proposal from the government or district administration to extend the event's dates. Pilgrims are urged to disregard misinformation.

Addressing concerns about railway closures, Mandar clarified that station closures in proximity to the mela site are pre-notified and routine during peak days. No student has missed board exams due to the mela, with extra opportunities provided by CBSE and ICSE boards. Residents and devotees are encouraged to rely on official updates for authentic information.

