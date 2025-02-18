Maha Kumbh Mela Schedule Unchanged Amid Rumors, Says Prayagraj DM

Ravindra Mandar, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, has dismissed circulating rumors about extending the Maha Kumbh Mela due to large crowds. The event will proceed according to the predetermined schedule set by religious 'muhurats', concluding on February 26.

Following directives from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the administration is committed to ensuring seamless travel and arrangements for devotees. Mandar specified that there is no proposal from the government or district administration to extend the event's dates. Pilgrims are urged to disregard misinformation.

Addressing concerns about railway closures, Mandar clarified that station closures in proximity to the mela site are pre-notified and routine during peak days. No student has missed board exams due to the mela, with extra opportunities provided by CBSE and ICSE boards. Residents and devotees are encouraged to rely on official updates for authentic information.

(With inputs from agencies.)