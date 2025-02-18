Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Maha Kumbh Traffic Surge

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav advises devotees to check traffic updates before heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. While the state ensures facilities, travelers should carry essentials and possibly delay travel to avoid congestion. Railways stations are busy, with additional forces deployed for management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Maha Kumbh Traffic Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged devotees to check traffic and crowd updates before traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He highlighted the necessity of staying informed despite his government's preparations.

The Chief Minister recommended postponing travel if roads are congested, emphasizing carrying essential items. The state government promises facilities for pilgrims, particularly in border areas like Rewanchal.

Inspector General Saket Prakash Pandey noted no significant traffic jams as of Tuesday but reported crowded railway stations, prompting additional force deployment to manage the influx of travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025