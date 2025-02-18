Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Maha Kumbh Traffic Surge

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged devotees to check traffic and crowd updates before traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He highlighted the necessity of staying informed despite his government's preparations.

The Chief Minister recommended postponing travel if roads are congested, emphasizing carrying essential items. The state government promises facilities for pilgrims, particularly in border areas like Rewanchal.

Inspector General Saket Prakash Pandey noted no significant traffic jams as of Tuesday but reported crowded railway stations, prompting additional force deployment to manage the influx of travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)