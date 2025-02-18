Fostering National Unity: Nagaland Governor Lauds Assam Rifles' Integration Tour

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan underscored the importance of national integration while celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage. He was speaking at the conclusion of the National Integration Tour (NIT), which was organized for students and teachers by the Assam Rifles at the Kohima Garrison.

Addressing the participants, who explored various parts of India, Ganesan emphasized that such initiatives foster mutual respect and a deep appreciation for the nation's rich traditions and varied cultures. The tour included visits to Mumbai, Pune, and Goa, offering a firsthand experience of the nation's diverse essence.

Governor Ganesan urged more students to join such initiatives to build bridges and nurture unity. He acknowledged the efforts of the Assam Rifles in promoting national integration and expressed hope that the experiences from the NIT would inspire participants to pursue a harmonious future for a united India.

