Left Menu

Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sees Record Devotee Turnout Amid Maha Kumbh

During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, over one crore devotees have flocked to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, breaking records and causing disruptions in Varanasi. Local life is affected, with school closures and market shortages. Despite challenges, the event boosts cultural pride and the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:16 IST
Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sees Record Devotee Turnout Amid Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented influx, over one crore devotees have visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to officials. The surge in pilgrims has shattered previous records, with congested streets and transport hubs becoming the norm. Authorities have taken measures, including closing schools up to Class 8 since January 27, to address the situation.

The influx is primarily due to devotees visiting Kashi after attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Railway stations, bus depots, and key locations such as Maidagin, Godowlia, and Dashashwamedh are experiencing severe congestion. The iconic 'Ganga Aarti' is being conducted symbolically to alleviate the situation and will continue in this manner until the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes on February 26.

Locals, including residents like Ayush Singh and Swarna Mukherjee, express concerns about the impact on daily life, with difficulties in accessing essential goods due to market shortages, increased air pollution, and the shift to online classes. Meanwhile, the temple administration and local businesses highlight the cultural and economic benefits of the pilgrimage influx, viewing it as a testament to India's rich spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025