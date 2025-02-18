Kashi Vishwanath Temple Sees Record Devotee Turnout Amid Maha Kumbh
During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, over one crore devotees have flocked to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, breaking records and causing disruptions in Varanasi. Local life is affected, with school closures and market shortages. Despite challenges, the event boosts cultural pride and the local economy.
In an unprecedented influx, over one crore devotees have visited the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to officials. The surge in pilgrims has shattered previous records, with congested streets and transport hubs becoming the norm. Authorities have taken measures, including closing schools up to Class 8 since January 27, to address the situation.
The influx is primarily due to devotees visiting Kashi after attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Railway stations, bus depots, and key locations such as Maidagin, Godowlia, and Dashashwamedh are experiencing severe congestion. The iconic 'Ganga Aarti' is being conducted symbolically to alleviate the situation and will continue in this manner until the Maha Kumbh Mela concludes on February 26.
Locals, including residents like Ayush Singh and Swarna Mukherjee, express concerns about the impact on daily life, with difficulties in accessing essential goods due to market shortages, increased air pollution, and the shift to online classes. Meanwhile, the temple administration and local businesses highlight the cultural and economic benefits of the pilgrimage influx, viewing it as a testament to India's rich spiritual heritage.
