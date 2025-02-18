Left Menu

Giriraj Singh Announces Odisha as India's Silk Hub

Union minister Giriraj Singh announced plans to develop Odisha as India's silk hub, working with the state government. With 29 districts involved in silk production and 3.5 lakh artisans, Odisha will be promoted for tourism and textile development, boosting weavers' incomes and enhancing infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:32 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh has announced initiatives to transform Odisha into the country's silk hub with the cooperation of the state government. Currently, 29 out of 30 districts in Odisha are actively involved in silk and handicraft production, mainly Tussar silk.

Singh highlighted the significant role of artisans and weavers, with about 3.5 lakh individuals working in the industry. The plan includes promoting one district as a tourism and textile hub, aiming to increase weavers' monthly earnings to Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

The Odisha state will benefit from budget enhancements such as increased railway allocations to Rs 10,500 crore and the development of infrastructure, including the expansion of airport facilities. New tourist destinations, backed by central funding, will also be established in regions like Hirakud and Satkosia.

