Tamron Hall Talk Show Celebrates Renewal for Riveting Seventh Season

The daytime syndicated talk show 'Tamron Hall' will resume for a seventh season, as confirmed by ABC-owned TV stations and Hearst Television, Deadline reports. Debra O'Connell, president of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, spoke highly of Hall's ability to engage viewers with pertinent and resonant issues.

The talk show holds a prestigious spot among the top three most-viewed syndicated shows on linear TV, with significant surges in digital engagement—39% growth in video views and a 32% increase in YouTube followers, according to Disney data. Hall expressed her enthusiasm about the show's growth, metaphorically linking the number seven to completion and advancement.

Amid its compelling topics, 'Tamron Hall' recently tackled discussions ranging from gaslighting and true crime to parenthood. Notable guests of the show's sixth season include Chloe Bailey, Ina Garten, and Deion Sanders. The show, broadcast from New York City, is executively produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

