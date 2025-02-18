Left Menu

Tamron Hall Talk Show Celebrates Renewal for Riveting Seventh Season

ABC-owned and Hearst Television's 'Tamron Hall' talk show is renewed for a seventh season due to its unique newsmaker content and meaningful conversations. The show ranks in the top three syndicated talk shows in viewer ratings, with significant online growth. Season 7 promises continued audience engagement and impactful topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:06 IST
Tamron Hall Talk Show Celebrates Renewal for Riveting Seventh Season
'Tamron Hall' (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The daytime syndicated talk show 'Tamron Hall' will resume for a seventh season, as confirmed by ABC-owned TV stations and Hearst Television, Deadline reports. Debra O'Connell, president of ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks, spoke highly of Hall's ability to engage viewers with pertinent and resonant issues.

The talk show holds a prestigious spot among the top three most-viewed syndicated shows on linear TV, with significant surges in digital engagement—39% growth in video views and a 32% increase in YouTube followers, according to Disney data. Hall expressed her enthusiasm about the show's growth, metaphorically linking the number seven to completion and advancement.

Amid its compelling topics, 'Tamron Hall' recently tackled discussions ranging from gaslighting and true crime to parenthood. Notable guests of the show's sixth season include Chloe Bailey, Ina Garten, and Deion Sanders. The show, broadcast from New York City, is executively produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025